Hot and humid to wrap up the weekend

Sticking with the copy and paste forecast today.

We will once again see a lot of sunshine and temperatures climb to around 90 for a high. Our feel like temp will be in the mid 90s this afternoon so make sure you're finding ways to stay cool.

Expect more of the same tomorrow as there isn't much change in the forecast.

As we work into Tuesday-Thursday we are keeping an eye on a system that will bring rain and storm chances. Could be a soggy start to school for some districts. We will keep an eye on that system as it gets closer.

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Hotter

High: 91

TONIGHT

Mostly Clear

more muggy

Low: 71

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Still Hot

High: 91

