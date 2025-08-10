Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot and humid to wrap up the weekend

Staying hot and humid
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Staying hot and humid again
Heat warnings issued in a hot summer
Sticking with the copy and paste forecast today.

We will once again see a lot of sunshine and temperatures climb to around 90 for a high. Our feel like temp will be in the mid 90s this afternoon so make sure you're finding ways to stay cool.

Expect more of the same tomorrow as there isn't much change in the forecast.

As we work into Tuesday-Thursday we are keeping an eye on a system that will bring rain and storm chances. Could be a soggy start to school for some districts. We will keep an eye on that system as it gets closer.

TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Hotter
High: 91
TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
more muggy
Low: 71
MONDAY
Mostly Sunny
Still Hot
High: 91

