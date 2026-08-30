Hot and humid stretch

It will be mostly clear and dry this as we cool off into the mid 60s to kick off your Sunday.

High pressure over the Southeast will then start to blow in higher heat and humidity. It will be mostly sunny across the Tri-State as we warm up into the low 90s this afternoon. The higher humidity will make it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Baron Humidity

The higher humidity also keeps us warmer in the mornings. The Monday morning commute will be in the low 70s. For the afternoon, it will be a couple degrees warmer than Sunday with low to mid 90s across the Tri-State.

Temperatures will slowly push higher into midweek. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with mid 90s. The heat index both days will be near 100, so take it easy outside, stay hydrated, and check on your older friends, family, and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

The heat continues Thursday before a weak cold front tries to push in Friday. This will bring a small chance for rain late in the workweek, but right now, it looks like most of us will be dry to end the workweek.

While the timing is still a bit uncertain, there's a better chance for at least some scattered showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. This should help cool us down into the 80s.

THIS MORNING

Mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 66

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Muggy

High: 91

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Not as cool

Low: 70

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Humid

High: 93

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