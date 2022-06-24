Watch Now
Hot and dry weather before rain returns

Highs in the upper 80s
Dwayne Slavey
Posted at 3:36 AM, Jun 24, 2022
We end the workweek with a clear and hot Friday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Thursday.

A few areas will see patchy fog this morning. Other than that, expect a clear start to the morning. Temperatures are starting in the 50s and 60s. By the afternoon, highs will reach the upper 80s!

Tonight into Saturday morning, we could see a few areas with fog again. Otherwise, another clear start to the day. Highs for Saturday afternoon reach the low 90s.

There is a chance to see severe weather Sunday, but it is on the lower end. As temperatures heat up to the upper 80s and low 90s, expect thunderstorms to move in for the afternoon. After Sunday's rain, temperatures next week start in the upper 70s to low 80s!

FRIDAY
Mostly clear
Slightly warmer
High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 63

SATURDAY
Increasing clouds
Hot & dry
High: 91

SATURDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Muggy
Low:72

