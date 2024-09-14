Hot and dry for the weekend

Unfortunately there's not much to the forecast for the next several days. Now that Francine is over (thanks for nothing) we don't even have a hint at rain for several days.
This afternoon temperatures climb back above average again and we will be close to the 90 mark with mostly sunny skies.
Tonight we stay clear and dip to the mid 60s.
Sunday will be copy and past from today. Mostly sunny with a high close to 90.
TODAY
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 89
TONIGHT
Mostly Clear
Warm
Low: 65
TOMORROW
Mostly Sunny
Hot
High: 88
