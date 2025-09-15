Hot and dry before fall

Fall begins in just one week, yet summer is ending on a high note here in the Tri-State with temperatures soaring well above normal.

It’s a very mild Monday morning with lows in the mid-60s under mostly clear skies. Today will be another unseasonably warm afternoon with sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 80s.

When we talk about fall, there are actually two definitions. Meteorological fall is based on the calendar, running from September 1 through November 30 for record-keeping and climate purposes. Astronomical fall, meanwhile, is tied to the equinox, which happens this year on September 22.

High pressure over the Midwest will keep us locked into a warm and dry pattern. The setup will keep temperatures some 10 degrees above normal through late this week.

WCPO Temperature Outlook

Conditions will stay hot with highs in the upper 80s, and some areas may reach 90 each afternoon between Monday and Thursday. Added to that - if we hit 90° or above at any day this week, it’ll be the first since mid-August. Humidity stays low, so even with the heat, it won’t feel overly sticky or unbearable.

The next real shot at rain holds off until Thursday, and we could then see several days in a row of rain including the weekend. A cold front later this week will bring us those slight rain chances. However, as the system continues to develop, we could see the rain potential vary for better or worse. Stay tuned for those updates!

MONDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 88

MONDAY TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Calm

Low: 63

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Very warm

High: 89

TUESDAY TONIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 62

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

