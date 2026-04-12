Hot and breezy today before rain moves in

We are starting off this morning very similar to the last few days with temperatures around 50.

This afternoon will be breezy and warmer! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s across the Tri-State with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Overnight, a few isolated showers are possible across the region, but scattered rain becomes more likely heading into the Monday morning commute.

Baron Futureview

The second half of Monday looks a lot drier. It will be a little cooler, but still above average, with upper 70s.

We warm up again Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s, even though it will be mostly cloudy. Late Tuesday, scattered rain will move in from the northwest, but the rain won't be for everyone.

The heat continues Wednesday with mid 80s again. There will be some hit and miss rain in the Tri-State in the second half of the day, but it looks like Indiana and Ohio have a better chance of getting hit by some of that rain compared to Kentucky.

We drop down into the upper 70s Thursday with yet another round of scattered rain. It looks like more of us will get hit by some of this rain.

Friday will mostly cloudy and warm with upper 70s. At the earliest, we could see a few spotty showers move in Friday night, but right now, that's a small chance.

There's a lot of uncertainty with our chances for rain this weekend, but either day could come with some wet weather. Saturday will be in the mid 70s, then we cool into the upper 60s on Sunday.

THIS MORNING

Partly cloudy

Mild

Low: 51

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Breezy

High: 84

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Isolated a.m. rain

Low: 65

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered rain

High: 78

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