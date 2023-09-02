Holiday heat has arrived

A warmer morning will set the stage for hotter afternoon highs this weekend. Temperatures will stay warm falling to the mid 60s by daybreak. yesterday was warm but today is the start of our heatwave (three days of 90° or more) as most communities will hit 90 by the end of the day. A few clouds may be around as more moisture is transported here from the south.
Plus, it will be a "bear" - cat forecast for the first game at Nippert:
Sunday and Monday will see mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs will likely nudge up a degree or two into the low 90s. The humidity will be noticeable, but thankfully, not oppressive.
Finally, it looks dry for the fireworks on Sunday night. The temperature looks to be around 80° at 9 o'clock.
THIS MORNING
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 63
TODAY
Sunny
Warmer
High: 90
TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Mild
Low: 67
SUNDAY
Sunny
Hot
High: 91
