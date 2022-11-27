Hold on! It's a rainy & windy Sunday!

Everyone is starting out with rain this morning. Heavy downpours are possible throughout the morning. A few thunderstorms are possible. We'll see this rain become more scattered after 7 a.m. Most of the showers around and after noon will be lighter. This last throughout the afternoon and early evening. The Wind Advisory starts at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wind speeds will range from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Highs today will reach the mid 50s. There may be a few showers leftover tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday is mostly cloudy and a lot cooler! It is possible we could see a lingering shower. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Lows don't fall very far with temperatures in the upper 30s. Get ready for a quick warmup. Tuesday's high will be in the upper 50s!

Our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and early afternoon. We may even see a few thunderstorms.

We'll see another huge temperature drop for Thursday. Highs only making it to the upper 30s and lower 40s. We'll see temperatures rise back above average by the weekend with more chances for rain.

SUNDAY

Rain, heavy at times

Wind gusts 45 mph

High: 56

SUNDAY NIGHT

Few showers possible

Mostly cloudy

Low: 40

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy

Cooler

High: 47

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Staying dry

Low: 38

