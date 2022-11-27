Hold on! It's a rainy & windy Sunday!

Everyone is starting out with rain this morning. Heavy downpours are possible throughout the morning. A few thunderstorms are possible. We'll see this rain become more scattered after 7 a.m. Most of the showers around and after noon will be lighter. This last throughout the afternoon and early evening. The Wind Advisory starts at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wind speeds will range from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Highs today will reach the mid 50s. There may be a few showers leftover tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s.
Monday is mostly cloudy and a lot cooler! It is possible we could see a lingering shower. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Lows don't fall very far with temperatures in the upper 30s. Get ready for a quick warmup. Tuesday's high will be in the upper 50s!
Our next system moves in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and early afternoon. We may even see a few thunderstorms.
We'll see another huge temperature drop for Thursday. Highs only making it to the upper 30s and lower 40s. We'll see temperatures rise back above average by the weekend with more chances for rain.
SUNDAY
Rain, heavy at times
Wind gusts 45 mph
High: 56
SUNDAY NIGHT
Few showers possible
Mostly cloudy
Low: 40
MONDAY
Mostly cloudy
Cooler
High: 47
MONDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Staying dry
Low: 38
