Hitting mid-October in perfect stride, we are back to normal temps

Canadian air is back, and this is putting us right back to where we are supposed to be for mid-October!

High pressure is building to the north today, over the Great Lakes, and this will keep our forecast dry yet again. Temperatures start in the low 50s under a mostly clear sky. By midday, the sky turns partly cloudy as temperatures slowly climb to 70 degrees. Winds will be coming in lightly from the northeast at 3 to 5 mph.

With high pressure in control tonight, the temperature will drop a bit more. By Thursday morning, lows will dip to 47 degrees in the city, and cooler in the outlying areas.

Our Thursday forecast is ideal! We'll have plenty of sunshine with a high of 69 degrees. It will be cool for the Bengals game. At kickoff, temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Friday's forecast is another fantastic outlook! Highs reach 70 with a mostly sunny sky.

The next weather story will be the cold front and rain chances associated with it over the weekend. Another 24 hours of weather data is in, and we are starting to see more agreement on when this event should start. It looks like Saturday night will be the most likely window for showers and storms to begin, and this activity will continue into Sunday morning. It's not out of the question that we could see some isolated activity Saturday evening. As new weather models come in, we'll get a better look at that timing, so continue to check back!

