Hit or miss rain chances continue for Halloween

It's Halloween and we need to get you the latest on when it should rain today!
Isolated, light showers will be on the move this morning and this will slowly fade after 9 a.m. We should get a brief break in rain but the sky will stay overcast as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 60s. Then in the early afternoon hours, isolated to spotty showers will once again dot the radar. This chance continues into the evening hours too. This is a 30% rain chance by 6-8 p.m. so the reality is, isolated showers will be on the radar in the Tri-State but there will be many communities that don't see rain. Before you head out to Trick-or-Treat this evening, I'd grab an umbrella to take on your walk around the neighborhood, just in case!
Tonight, rain chances finally come to a close and we'll stay mostly cloudy in the overnight hours with a low of 53 degrees.
Some low level moisture will still be around on Tuesday morning and this could leave us with some drizzle and mist to start the day. But it won't last long. We'll get back to a partly cloudy sky tomorrow as temperatures increase to 67 degrees.
Wednesday will be another fantastic forecast with a low of 48 and a high of 68. Seasonal this time of year is 60, so we are well above average and comfortable!
Thursday, Friday and Saturday are all dry and milder as temperatures climb into the mid to low 70s. Yes... the 70s!
MORNING RUSH
Overcast
Isolated showers
Low: 59
MONDAY
Cloudy sky
Isolated to spotty showers
High: 67
MONDAY NIGHT
Rain fades
Mostly cloudy
Low: 53
TUESDAY
Partly cloudy
Staying mild
High: 67
TUESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
A bit cooler
Low: 48
