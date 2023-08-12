Watch Now
Hit and miss rain and storms today

Not a washout at all but a few rounds of heavy rain will be possible
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:19 AM, Aug 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-12 04:20:14-04

Today will have a lot of dry time so don't cancel any of your outdoor plans just yet. However, you more than likely will get at least one shower or storm by the time we wrap up the day.

Temperatures will again be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be more humid. Temperatures will feel like the low 90s. If you were outside at all yesterday in the afternoon it will feel a few degrees warmer than that.

Tonight into early Sunday a few additional storms could develop. With those, a severe threat is possible. We're looking at a slight risk for severe weather.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry but I am seeing some signs of rain potentially sneaking in late in the day. So, check back for updates on the forecast. If rain doesn't materialize, we are looking at highs in the upper 80s.

The next best chance for showers and storms will come in on Monday. There are already early indications we could see severe weather to start the work week.

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Spotty storm chance
High: 87

TONIGHT
Partly cloudy
Isolated Storm Chance
Low: 69

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight rain chance
High: 86

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

