Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Highs winds and another chance for severe storms this afternoon

Wind advisory from 12 to 7 p.m.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Severe weather threat Thursday afternoon
Posted at 3:31 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 05:41:49-05

Rounds of overnight rain will be ending between 5 to 8 a.m. across our area. Temperatures are warmer as well this morning, sitting in the mid-50s.

We have a few issues to consider today. One is another chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and the other is wind with the cold front passage.

After early morning showers, clouds will decrease, and we'll see some sunshine in the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will start to increase during the afternoon from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. This has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a WIND ADVISORY from 12 to 7 p.m.

Thursday Wind Advisory
Thursday Wind Advisory

But a cold front is still passing this afternoon and that's not only increasing the wind but it's also bringing in one more chance for showers and thunderstorms. This will mainly be on the move from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and it's a relatively small line of storms. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out with this activity and as you'd imagine, the threat would be damaging wind gusts.

Early afternoon storms
Early afternoon storms

Much colder air spills into the Tri-State tonight as we cool to 33. We'll only warm back to 36 on Friday. Saturday is another relatively seasonal day with a low of 28 and high of 42.

Sunday is when things could get interesting. An area of low pressure is moving up through the Ohio Valley and the exact track will determine who gets rain, snow or a combo of both during the day. But it does look like we'll be in that dreaded middle ground basically putting us in the "will we or won't we see snow" zone. It's difficult to forecast but we are monitoring it closely!

The same can be said for another possible chance for snow on Wednesday too.

Sunday snow chance
Sunday snow chance

MORNING RUSH
Showers fade
Overcast, breezy
Low: 55

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
New storms develop in the afternoon
High: 61

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 33

FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy
Feels like mid to upper 20s
High: 36

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Colder
Low: 28

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:12 PM, Dec 17, 2018