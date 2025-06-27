High heat and humidity continue

The summer heat is reaching a fever pitch, and there’s no major cool-down in sight.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday, encouraging everyone to take steps to stay safe and beat the heat.

A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will make today’s forecast high of 92° feel more like 100 to 102°. With only a slight chance of afternoon storms, most areas will stay hot and dry.

Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if you’re outdoors, and don’t overdo it, especially during the hottest part of the day. Listen to your body and take it slow if you’re working in the heat.

Another hot and muggy afternoon with a heat index near 100! Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. then a weekend cold front approaches with rain and storm chances. #wcpo

HOT, MUGGY, POP-UP STORMS pic.twitter.com/CWkug1ny5Z — KJ Jacobs (@KJJacobsWeather) June 27, 2025

Weekend Outlook:

The heat will ease slightly, with highs in the 80s on Saturday, then returning to near 90º on Sunday. Humidity will dip a bit, but the difference won’t be dramatic. Rain and storm chances return this weekend, with scattered downpours possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors because lightning is close enough to strike.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Muggy start

Low: 73

FRIDAY

Hot and humid

Pop-up storms

High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Still muggy

Low: 74

SATURDAY

Few Storms

Still muggy

High: 89

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========