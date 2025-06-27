Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
High heat and humidity continue

Heat Advisory in effect until 8 p.m.
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Friday AM Weather
Heat Advisory
The summer heat is reaching a fever pitch, and there’s no major cool-down in sight.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8 p.m. Friday, encouraging everyone to take steps to stay safe and beat the heat.

A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will make today’s forecast high of 92° feel more like 100 to 102°. With only a slight chance of afternoon storms, most areas will stay hot and dry.

Stay hydrated, take frequent breaks if you’re outdoors, and don’t overdo it, especially during the hottest part of the day. Listen to your body and take it slow if you’re working in the heat.

Weekend Outlook:
The heat will ease slightly, with highs in the 80s on Saturday, then returning to near 90º on Sunday. Humidity will dip a bit, but the difference won’t be dramatic. Rain and storm chances return this weekend, with scattered downpours possible both Saturday and Sunday.

Remember: When thunder roars, go indoors because lightning is close enough to strike.

MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Muggy start
Low: 73

FRIDAY
Hot and humid
Pop-up storms
High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Still muggy
Low: 74

SATURDAY 
Few Storms
Still muggy
High: 89

