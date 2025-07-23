Here comes the heat

Another "comfortable" start this morning as temps are in the mid to upper 60s. However, it won't last long.

Heat starts to build back in this afternoon. Highs will increase to the 90-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will also slowly climb.

Tomorrow is partly cloudy with a high of 92, again with rising humidity.

The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory that goes into effect tomorrow at 11am. The "air you wear" will be back through the end of the week as feel like temps will top out around 100.

Chances for rain sneak back in as we approach the weekend but looking spotty right now.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 66

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine

Hot

High: 90

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few Clouds

Warmer

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot

High: 92

THURSDAY NIGHT Warm

Mostly Clear

Low: 72

