Here comes the heat

Another "comfortable" start this morning as temps are in the mid to upper 60s. However, it won't last long.
Heat starts to build back in this afternoon. Highs will increase to the 90-degree mark with plenty of sunshine. Humidity will also slowly climb.
Tomorrow is partly cloudy with a high of 92, again with rising humidity.
The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory that goes into effect tomorrow at 11am. The "air you wear" will be back through the end of the week as feel like temps will top out around 100.
Chances for rain sneak back in as we approach the weekend but looking spotty right now.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 66
WEDNESDAY
Sunshine
Hot
High: 90
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few Clouds
Warmer
Low: 71
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot
High: 92
THURSDAY NIGHTWarm
Mostly Clear
Low: 72
