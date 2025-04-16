Hello, Sunshine! Nice to have you back!

Who's ready for sunshine?!

High pressure is moving back into the region today and this will bring back sunshine to the forecast. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and warm to the upper 50s. Winds will be lighter today too, coming in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

It's possible that we could see some patchy frost tonight. Lows in the city drop to 38 and the outlying areas will be a touch colder. The NWS has issued for frost advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

WCPO Frost Advisory



Thursday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs climb to the mid 60s. We will see some isolated showers passing in the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley.

Friday will be warm and windy! Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s. The sky will be mostly cloudy and winds are expected from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

The weekend looks stormy. We'll see the potential for storms Friday night, throughout the day Saturday and off and on through Easter Sunday too. Severe weather cannot be ruled out Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 37

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Milder

High: 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clouds build

Patchy frost possible

Low: 38

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy

Isolated afternoon showers

High: 65

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mild

Mostly cloudy

Low: 53

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========