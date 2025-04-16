Hello, Sunshine! Nice to have you back!

Who's ready for sunshine?!
High pressure is moving back into the region today and this will bring back sunshine to the forecast. Temperatures start in the upper 30s and warm to the upper 50s. Winds will be lighter today too, coming in from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.
It's possible that we could see some patchy frost tonight. Lows in the city drop to 38 and the outlying areas will be a touch colder. The NWS has issued for frost advisory from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Thursday's forecast will be mostly cloudy and warmer. Highs climb to the mid 60s. We will see some isolated showers passing in the afternoon as a warm front lifts through the Ohio Valley.
Friday will be warm and windy! Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s. The sky will be mostly cloudy and winds are expected from the southwest at 15 to 25 mph.
The weekend looks stormy. We'll see the potential for storms Friday night, throughout the day Saturday and off and on through Easter Sunday too. Severe weather cannot be ruled out Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
MORNING RUSH
Few clouds
Chilly
Low: 37
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Milder
High: 58
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Clouds build
Patchy frost possible
Low: 38
THURSDAY
Mostly cloudy
Isolated afternoon showers
High: 65
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mild
Mostly cloudy
Low: 53
