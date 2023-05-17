Hello Sunshine! But how long does it last?

We will break away from Tuesday's dreary, rainy forecast and immediately snap back to sunshine today. And the added bonus is the comfort found in today's forecast!

Temperatures start in the low 50s under a clear sky. We'll warm to 71 this afternoon as the sky turns mostly sunny. Humidity is dropping so it will feel refreshing this afternoon. It's a great day to open the windows, especially since the rain knocked down the pollen in the air yesterday.

Thursday will be another ideal and seasonal forecast. We'll start cooler at 44 and warm to 74 in the afternoon hours. The sky will be mostly sunny again.

We are still keeping an eye on the next cold front that's set to come in on Friday. Again today, models are coming more into agreement that this will mainly be a rain chance for Friday evening into daybreak on Saturday morning. But I wouldn't rule out a few stray showers on Friday afternoon ahead of the front. Friday will be warmer in the upper 70s.

WCPO Friday evening cold front



But all signs point to rain being out of the area by 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. That leaves the rest of your Saturday forecast partly cloudy and mild. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Sunday is partly cloudy and dry with a high of 74 degrees.

