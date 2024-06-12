Hello Summer, nice to see you!

We are finally turning up the dial and getting some summer heat into the forecast. But humidity is still absent for a few more days.

It's another cool, refreshing start to the day with lows in the mid 50s. We'll warm to 78 by the noon hour and then up to 83 by 3 p.m. The sky will be sunny today and winds will come in lightly from the southwest. As you likely noticed yesterday, humidity was absent from the Tri-State. The same can be said today as very dry air is still in place.

Temperatures warm a bit more on Thursday, rising to the upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Again, we'll see a light southwest wind. Moisture is slowly building during the day ahead of our next cold front.

Spotty rain chances return Thursday night and into Friday morning. This is a cold front passing through the Ohio Valley. An isolated strong storm cannot be ruled out with this system.

When it comes to Friday's forecast, yes, we'll see a rain chance but it won't last all day. There's a chance to see isolated showers in the morning but after the noon hour, our rain chance drops and clouds move out of the area. We'll warm to 88 on Friday.

WCPO Thursday night storms



Saturday will be a pretty nice, ideal summer day. We'll warm to 86 with a mostly sunny sky and humidity will be low. Sunday is hotter at 93 degrees with rising humidity all day long. Monday is the day that will really catch your attention! We'll warm to 93 but with higher levels of humidity, it will feel like 100-105 degrees!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

River valley fog

Low: 55

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Seasonal, but not humid

High: 83

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Dry and hot

High: 89

THURSDAY NIGHT

Spotty shower chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 67

