Hello February, welcome back!

Colder air has quickly returned to the Tri-State behind Thursday's heavy rain system. We actually ended up with 1.87" of rain yesterday, giving us a record amount for the day.
We'll have a dry forecast today but the story from start to finish is colder! Temperatures cool to the low 30s this morning and only warm back to 35 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy with a northwest wind at 10 mph. This will make it feel more like the mid to low 20s throughout the day.
Clouds move out tonight and this allows temperatures to drop quickly. We'll cool down to 23 tonight.
Saturday is a relatively normal forecast for mid-February. We'll warm to 47 with a partly cloudy sky and a southwest wind at 10 mph.
Sunday isn't look bad at all! We'll start the morning milder in the mid 30s due to some morning clouds. Then during the day, clouds decrease as we warm in the mid 50s. It will be a little more breezy in the afternoon with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Another spell of warm air will come in next week. We'll pop back above the 60 degree mark on Wednesday and Thursday!
