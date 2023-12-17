Watch Now
Heavy rain this morning with snow on the horizon

Chance for snow showers tomorrow
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Rain drops
Posted at 4:13 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 06:07:55-05

Wet weather continues this morning as a rainmaker scoots across the Midwest triggering heavy rain at times.

The rain continues through around noon before we'll see only a chance for showers. We could see spotty clearing before more clouds arrive for Sunday night.

Here's where it gets interesting. The winds will turn gusty out of the northwest and will likely scoop up some moisture and bring into the freezing air across the area.

This means flurries and likely snow showers that could produce snow squalls reducing visibility on some roadways. While this won't happen everywhere, these kind of conditions could be treacherous.

TODAY
Heavy rain early
Then scattered showers
High: 51

SUNDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Low: 35

MONDAY
Rain snow mix
Much Colder
High: 39

