Heavy rain for the morning commute Wednesday

Buckle up, we have a few rounds of heavy rain on the way today.

This first wave of heavy rain will be the worst during the morning commute. This looks like we will see some of our heaviest rain from now until 10 a.m. before clearing begins. These heavy downpours may lead to some road flooding and low visibility, so give yourself plenty of extra time to get out the door and to you destination.

Wind today will be from the southeast much of the day and that will warm us up through the day. After 10 a.m. we will see breaks in the rain, with some dry periods into the afternoon. However, it should stay very cloudy as temperatures warm into the mid-40s this afternoon.

The second round of heavy rain moves in as we make our way into the evening and overnight. This is all ahead of a warm front, which will warm our temperatures as we make it to midnight. Our high of 50 degrees Wednesday is more likely to happen after 9 p.m. The second wave of heavy rain will more likely be in around 7 p.m. or shortly after. There may be a few rumbles of thunder this evening as well, with periods of heavy rain likely. Total rainfall will range form three quarters of an inch for some, to as much as two inches for areas to the south.

Our showers will come to an end early in the morning Thursday as the front fully passes through. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will dip from their morning highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, falling into the low 40s for the afternoon. Skies start to clear up by midday.

Another cold front will sweep in early Friday morning, which will bring in even colder air, and maybe even some flurries. There will be some light flurries possible both Friday and Saturday, but don’t expect any accumulation.

The weekend will be cold and dry overall with the low to mid 30s and partly cloudy skies. The first day of Winter is next Wednesday and boy does it look like winter weather will be present. Still early in the game here but keep an eye on next week.

MORNING RUSH ­

Heavy rain

Flooding potential

Low: 40

WEDNESDAY

Lighter midday rain

Climbing temperatures

High: 50

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Heavy rain returns

Showers end by sunrise

Low: 44

THURSDAY

Rain early, then clearing

Falling temperatures

High: 49↓

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clearing out

Much colder

Low: 31

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========