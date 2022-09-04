Heavy rain, flooding continue into Labor Day

Areal Flood Warning until 8:45 a.m. for Switzerland and Ohio counties. Our radar estimates some areas may have gotten up to nine inches of rain Saturday. Additional rain will cause flooding.

Flood Watch starting at 8 a.m. today until 11 p.m. Monday for all counties except Fayette and Union. Heavy rain this afternoon and tomorrow may cause flooding.

Things are a lot quieter this morning compared to Saturday evening. Expect a few isolated showers for the duration of the morning. Heavy rain and thunderstorms begin again in the afternoon. This is when we'll have our greatest chance to see flooding. Highs today will only make it to the upper 70s. Rain continues overnight but there is a chance for rain to happen right in the middle of the fireworks show tonight. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Models right now are showing chances of showers and thunderstorms around this time. Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 60s.

More rain continues Monday with the heaviest rain returning in the afternoon like Saturday and Sunday. Expect this rain to be isolated. Highs will make it to the mid to upper 70s, slightly cooler than Sunday's highs. Flooding will still be a possibility.

Rain continues for several days this week with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY

Few showers

Afternoon storms

High: 78

SUNDAY NIGHT

Sct storms

Muggy

Low: 67

LABOR DAY

Sct storms

Heavy at times

High: 77

MONDAY NIGHT

Isolated rain

Muggy

Low: 67

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========