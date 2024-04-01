Heavy rain and severe weather possible the next 2 days

There is a lot to unpack in the forecast the next two days. Here's the breakdown:



Severe weather concerns late this evening and overnight

Heavy rain and flooding potential

More severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon/evening

FLOODING

Let's talk about rain first. We are in a setup with a stalled boundary that will bring in round after round of rainfall. There could easily be spots that receive over 2" of rain over the next 48 hours, potentially spots up to 3". While the soil can absorb some of this, it can't get it all when rain comes down fast. So there is the chance for flooding/flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

WCPO Flood Watch



MONDAY SEVERE WEATHER

We are included in a "slight risk" for severe weather Monday. This includes damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado. We'll see isolated rain chances during the day today with highs rising to the low 70s. It's later this evening that storms become more likely. Some models have storms starting as early as 6-7 p.m. while others pose the threat closer to 10 p.m. Regardless of the time it starts, these storms could pack a punch and our team will be watching them closely. The storm type is possible supercells.

WCPO Monday SPC Outlook



Storms are likely to continue overnight, producing heavy rain and continuing the severe weather risk into the early hours of Tuesday.

TUESDAY SEVERE WEATHER

Tuesday morning starts with storms and this early activity could easily impact what develops later in the afternoon and evening. But the general thought in the weather community is that if the atmosphere is able to recover enough, we could see a strong line of storms, squall line, passing through Tuesday between 5-10 p.m. This primarily poses a damaging wind threat. But embedded in this line could be an isolated tornado too. The SPC has our area in a slight risk for severe storms with an enhanced risk to the south.

Jennifer Ketchmark Tuesday SPC Outlook



MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 59

MONDAY

Showers and storms likely

Heavy rain possible

High: 72

MONDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Severe weather possible

Low: 60

TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Severe weather possible

High: 68

TUESDAY NIGHT

Temperatures start to fall

Mostly cloudy

Low: 39

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========