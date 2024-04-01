Heavy rain and severe weather possible the next 2 days

There is a lot to unpack in the forecast the next two days. Here's the breakdown:
- Severe weather concerns late this evening and overnight
- Heavy rain and flooding potential
- More severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon/evening
FLOODING
Let's talk about rain first. We are in a setup with a stalled boundary that will bring in round after round of rainfall. There could easily be spots that receive over 2" of rain over the next 48 hours, potentially spots up to 3". While the soil can absorb some of this, it can't get it all when rain comes down fast. So there is the chance for flooding/flash flooding. A flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
MONDAY SEVERE WEATHER
We are included in a "slight risk" for severe weather Monday. This includes damaging wind gusts, large hail and an isolated tornado. We'll see isolated rain chances during the day today with highs rising to the low 70s. It's later this evening that storms become more likely. Some models have storms starting as early as 6-7 p.m. while others pose the threat closer to 10 p.m. Regardless of the time it starts, these storms could pack a punch and our team will be watching them closely. The storm type is possible supercells.
Storms are likely to continue overnight, producing heavy rain and continuing the severe weather risk into the early hours of Tuesday.
TUESDAY SEVERE WEATHER
Tuesday morning starts with storms and this early activity could easily impact what develops later in the afternoon and evening. But the general thought in the weather community is that if the atmosphere is able to recover enough, we could see a strong line of storms, squall line, passing through Tuesday between 5-10 p.m. This primarily poses a damaging wind threat. But embedded in this line could be an isolated tornado too. The SPC has our area in a slight risk for severe storms with an enhanced risk to the south.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Mild
Low: 59
MONDAY
Showers and storms likely
Heavy rain possible
High: 72
MONDAY NIGHT
Storms likely
Severe weather possible
Low: 60
TUESDAY
Showers and storms likely
Severe weather possible
High: 68
TUESDAY NIGHT
Temperatures start to fall
Mostly cloudy
Low: 39
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports