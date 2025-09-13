Heating up this weekend

Heat is still the main story heading into the weekend.

Saturday starts off mostly sunny before clouds move in during the afternoon. A nearby front could bring a few spotty showers late Saturday into early Sunday, but most areas stay dry.

High pressure over the Midwest keeps us locked in a warm, dry pattern, running about 10 degrees above normal. Humidity stays low, so even with the heat, it won’t feel overly sticky. This high pressure is acting like a blocking feature known as an Omega block… basically keeping our weather pattern stuck in place.

It’s a busy weekend in the Queen City. Saturday’s highs reach near 87, and by kickoff at the FC Cincinnati match against Nashville at 7:30 p.m., temperatures dip into the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday brings the Bengals home opener with perfect tailgating weather. Temperatures will be in the low 70s by mid-morning, near 80 at lunchtime, and in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies by kickoff.

Shorts and t-shirts are the way to go, but make sure you’re wearing the color orange for the first home game of the season as you cheer on the Bengals!

Next week stays hot with highs in the upper 80s, and some areas may reach 90. The next real shot at rain holds off until Thursday and we could then see several days in a row of rain here in the Tri-State.

SATURDAY

Clear morning

Slight Chance

High: 87

SATURDAY NIGHT

Increasing clouds

Slight chance into Sunday AM

Low: 61

SUNDAY

Clouds early

Very Warm

High: 88

SUNDAY TONIGHT

Clear sky

Mild

Low: 64

