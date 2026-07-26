Heating up early week, plus storm chances

Summer warmth and humidity continue across the Tri-State today with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees, making it feel like midsummer once again.

Most of the day will stay dry, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop tonight and linger into Monday morning.

Monday will be another warm and humid day with highs near 90 degrees. While a few storms are possible during the morning, another round is expected to develop Monday night and continue into early Tuesday resulting in Monday being a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

Some of those Monday night storms could become strong to severe. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain will be the primary concerns, so it’s a good idea to stay weather aware if you have plans Monday evening or overnight.

By Tuesday, the storm system will begin moving out of the area. A few spotty showers may still pop up, but many communities will start to dry out as the day goes on.

The second half of the week brings a welcome change. Mostly sunny skies return Wednesday and are expected to stick around through Friday, along with lower humidity and afternoon highs in the middle 80s, making for a much more comfortable stretch of weather.