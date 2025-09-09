Heating up, dry spell continues

Fall-like weather is holding on for one more day before a noticeable warm-up takes over the week. Afternoon highs today will reach the upper 70s, but this is only the start.
By the weekend, daytime temperatures are expected to climb into the mid and upper 80s, making it feel like summer is making a strong return.
Allergy sufferers may find a bit of relief on Tuesday with pollen levels dropping to a medium range.
Ragweed remains the main trigger for symptoms across the region, while chenopods and other allergens continue to play a smaller role.
Looking ahead, the pattern favors both warmth and dryness. Rainfall chances will stay very limited through the weekend, with the earliest shot at measurable precipitation not expected until late Sunday or Monday.
The Climate Prediction Center also points to a high likelihood of below normal rainfall across much of the Midwest, including the Tri-State, over the next 6 to 10 days. This means the region could remain locked in an extended dry stretch through mid-September.
As eyes turn toward the weekend, excitement builds for the Bengals season opener at home. Fans heading to the game should plan for very warm conditions, with highs well into the 80s, plenty of sunshine, and a classic late-summer feel to the air.
MORNING RUSH
Clear skies
Cool
Low: 49
TUESDAY
Mostly sunny
Nice
High: 79
TUESDAY TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Calm wind
Low: 53
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Warmer
High: 83
WEDNESDAY TONIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 57
