Heating up and keeping an eye on storm chances

Due to the clear skies this morning we are a little bit cooler than yesterday. We are starting off in the low 60s for the most part but a few areas could dip down to the upper 50s. Overall, not a bad first day of school weather-wise for thousands of CPS students.

As we move into the afternoon, we see temperatures climb to the upper 80s. It will be the first time in about a week that we end up above average, Along with the warm air, it also starts to feel warmer too. Dew points are back in the 60s and it will feel 1-2 degrees warmer and with mostly sunny skies it will be toasty.

We look to be quite similar tomorrow but rain chances move in during the later parts of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has our far western areas under a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow night/Friday morning. We see rain linger with storms possible for Friday and more chances again Saturday afternoon.

A quick look at next week shows temperatures back to around or below average.



MORNING RUSH

Mostly Clear

Warmer

Low: 63

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

TONIGHT

Clear

Comfy

Low: 64

THURSDAY

Staying Hot

Rain chances late

High: 89

