Heating back up for a few days

The forecast is going to be dry for several days and on the warm side, but more fall weather is right around the corner.

We'll start Thursday morning with the chance for some patchy fog, but it won't be enough to slow you down heading into work today. Temperatures are in the low 50s and upper 40s. The sky will be mostly sunny to clear throughout the day as temperatures warm to the upper 70s. It's a bit above average. The air is very dry so you won't notice any humidity.

The sky is clear again tonight with a low of 56.

Friday's forecast will be a rinse and repeat day. Temperatures again warm to the upper 70s and low 80s under a sunny sky.

WCPO Friday night football forecast



The weekend will be warm and dry for the most part. There's only one rain chance to consider on Sunday evening as the cold front passes but it's isolated and brief. Currently it's a 20% chance for rain.

But behind the cold front, we'll see another nice drop in temperatures. Highs early next week will only be in the upper 60s!

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Chilly

Low: 51

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Warmer

High: 78

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Cool and dry

Low: 56

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Warm and dry

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cleary sky

Pleasant

Low: 57

==========