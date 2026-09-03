Heat wave enters day 5 and the hottest temperatures of the week

Thursday should be the hottest day of the week! Temperatures are expected to rise to 96 degrees this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. The heat index will range from 100-104 degrees this afternoon. We are still monitoring a tiny chance for rain, but more than likely, we won't see much in the way of rain today. If something does pop up, it will be isolated activity this afternoon and very short-lived.

The heat advisory is still in effect today. This advisory has been extended to include Friday as well for the entire area. Highs on Friday rise to 93 degrees, with heat index values around 100 to 104 degrees again. There's another small chance of rain on Friday as well, as pop-up storms are possible in the early afternoon. But we'll clear out before the evening drive and everything should be dry and clear ahead of our Friday night football games.

Storms look mostly like on Saturday, especially around midday. A wave of storms will move across the area, bringing higher rain chances for everyone. This is the one and only good chance for rain in the extended forecast! We are included in a marginal risk for severe storms as well.

Everything is still looking ideal for Sunday and Riverfest. Highs will be in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and lower levels of humidity. By the time fireworks begin, temperatures will be in the mid 70s!

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Warm

Low: 77

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 100-104°

High: 96

THURSDAY NIGHT

Slight rain chance

Mostly clear

Low: 75

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated sgtorm chance

High: 93

FRIDAY NIGHT

Storm chance

Warm and muggy

Low: 72

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