Heat wave ends, shifting to more storm chances

Scattered showers and storms are on the radar this morning. This slow-moving activity is bringing areas of heavy rain to the Tri-State along with some rumbles of thunder.

A flood watch is in effect until noon today. This is for the rain activity we are seeing right now. Heavy showers could lead to isolated flooding.

Rain chances will not be around all day long. The sky will be mostly cloudy and rain should wrap up by 9 a.m. The late morning and early afternoon hours stay mostly cloudy as temperatures rise to 83 degrees. We are officially done with the latest heat wave. The majority of the area will stay rain-free later this evening, but there is a small chance of storms in our southern locations and central Kentucky this evening.

WCPO Friday night football

Tonight's forecast is partly cloudy and not as warm. We'll cool to 66.

Temperatures will be warm for Oktoberfest weekend. The high Saturday is around 86 degrees and Sunday we'll be around 87. Humidity is still present as well. Both days also bring storm chances.

Saturday's chance for rain starts around noon with isolated storms developing across the Tr-State. Isolated showers and storms will continue to develop and move through our area the rest of the day. Spotty rain and storms looks likely tonight. Sunday brings continued chances for scattered showers and storms.

WCPO Saturday Midday

WCPO Saturday evening storms

The big news next week will be the return of Fall temperatures! Temperatures will cool after Monday's storm system, resulting in high temperatures near the 70 degree mark for several days in a row!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Isolated storms

Low: 74

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Not as warm or muggy

Low: 66

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 86

SATURDAY NIGHT

Spotty shower chance

Mostly cloudy

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Spotty storm chance

High: 87

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