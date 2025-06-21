Heat wave begins and a heat advisory is issued

If you haven't heard the news by now, here it is: It's going to be hot, and it will stay hot and humid for more than a week!
Our heat wave officially begins today as the high rises to 90 degrees. This will be our first 90-degree day of summer 2025. With rising humidity, the heat index will range from 95 to 98 this afternoon. The sky will be mostly sunny.
On Sunday, we'll have a similar forecast—only hotter and more humid. Temperatures start at 71 and warm to 93. The heat index on Sunday will approach 102 degrees.
This story of heat and humidity will extend for days. The National Weather Service has issued two advisories for our area: a heat advisory and an air quality alert.
The heat advisory begins Sunday at noon and continues through Tuesday evening. It's very possible this advisory will be extended for additional days. The heat index may rise to 103 degrees at times. Here are some tips during a heat advisory:
- Limit the amount of time you spend outside in the peak heat of the day.
- Don't overexert yourself in the heat.
- Stay hydrated.
- Give your body a break and get into the A/C.
- Take care of yourself, check in on neighbors, and don't forget our four-legged friends.
The air quality alert is in effect today and stretches through Monday evening; it too could be extended for more days.
SATURDAY MORNING
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 71
SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Rising humidity
High: 90
SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Warm and humid
Low: 72
SUNDAY
Sunny
Feels like 102°
High: 93
SUNDAY NIGHT
Warm and humid
Clear sky
Low: 74
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
