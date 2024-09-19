Heat sticks around for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati offically starts today and we have a full look at the forecast for you going into this big weekend in Cincinnati!
Thursday starts with a mostly clear sky and the potential to see some river valley fog. Lows are in the mid 60s. We'll stay mostly sunny throughout the day as highs rise to 90 degrees again. Dew points are near the 60 degree mark again so it's just barely sticky outside and there's not heat index.
Friday will be hot and mostly sunny as well. High temperatures will end up near 90 degrees. This is still well above average for the last few days of summer.
Saturday turns partly cloudy and it's possible that we could see a few isolated showers. This would start in the morning hours and continue into the early afternoon. But at a 30% chance, this is not a guaranteed rain for everyone. Even if you do get rain, it will be brief. The bigger story is the heat again as the high rises to 91.
Sunday is the first day of Fall and it will still be hot! Highs are expected in the upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky and a slight rain chance.
MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
River valley fog
Low: 66
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and dry
High: 90
THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly clear
Mild
Low: 64
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and dry
High: 90
FRIDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Warm
Low: 67
