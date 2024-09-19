Heat sticks around for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati offically starts today and we have a full look at the forecast for you going into this big weekend in Cincinnati!

Thursday starts with a mostly clear sky and the potential to see some river valley fog. Lows are in the mid 60s. We'll stay mostly sunny throughout the day as highs rise to 90 degrees again. Dew points are near the 60 degree mark again so it's just barely sticky outside and there's not heat index.

WCPO Thursday evening forecast



Friday will be hot and mostly sunny as well. High temperatures will end up near 90 degrees. This is still well above average for the last few days of summer.

Saturday turns partly cloudy and it's possible that we could see a few isolated showers. This would start in the morning hours and continue into the early afternoon. But at a 30% chance, this is not a guaranteed rain for everyone. Even if you do get rain, it will be brief. The bigger story is the heat again as the high rises to 91.

WCPO Saturday rain chance



WCPO Saturday Oktoberfest Forecast



Sunday is the first day of Fall and it will still be hot! Highs are expected in the upper 80s with a mostly cloudy sky and a slight rain chance.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

River valley fog

Low: 66

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and dry

High: 90

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 64

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and dry

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 67

