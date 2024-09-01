Heat sneaks back today but humidity drops

Happy first day of September and meteorological fall! It certainly hasn't felt like fall in the slightest this past week but that changes soon.
We kick off today with mostly cloudy skies but those slowly push out through the morning hours. By the afternoon we are looking at mostly sunny skies and it will be hot. Not 90s hot, but we are looking at the upper 80s later today. The good news is, humidity won't be nearly as bad today. We finally see dew points drop and it feels much more comfortable.
Riverfest overall looks amazing. There might be a quick spotty shower before the fireworks but by 9pm and showtime, it should be perfect with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid 70s.
Labor Day looks fantastic. Currently looking at a high around 80 with sunny skies and low humidity.
TODAY
Clouds clearing out
Hot but Lower Humidity
High: 88
TONIGHT
Much cooler
Lower humidity
Low: 60
LABOR DAY
Sunny
Cool
High: 80
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPOtraffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports