Heat rises, humidity is next!

Who's ready for a little more heat in the forecast? We are finally back to more average late June temperatures today.
It's a cool start to the morning with lows in the mid 50s and the sky is clear. Today's sunshine and dry air will make it easy for the temperature to rise, warming to the mid 80s this afternoon. Also today, an air quality alert is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area.
Tonight's forecast is mostly clear, dry and mild with a low of 60.
Heat builds on Thursday as afternoon high temperatures push to the low 90s. Humidity is rising a touch tomorrow but it's not enough to give us a heat index.
Friday will be our hot and humid day this week. Temperatures warm to 92 and with sticky dew points, it will feel like 93-95 in the afternoon hours. It also looks like isolated storms will pop that afternoon in the heat and humidity. This is also aided by a cold front developing to the north.
Scattered showers and storms are still in the forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks more rain free than anything with highs in the mid 80s and a partly cloudy sky.
Our 4th of July forecast is looking mostly sunny and a bit warmer with a high of 88.
MORNING RUSH
Sunshine
Cool again
Low: 55
WEDNESDAY
Ample sunshine
Warmer and still not humid
High: 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 61
THURSDAY
Sunshine
Warmer and more humid
High: 91
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 69
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports