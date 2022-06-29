Watch Now
Heat rises, humidity is next!

Storm chances return to end the week
Posted at 3:21 AM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 03:22:10-04

Who's ready for a little more heat in the forecast? We are finally back to more average late June temperatures today.

It's a cool start to the morning with lows in the mid 50s and the sky is clear. Today's sunshine and dry air will make it easy for the temperature to rise, warming to the mid 80s this afternoon. Also today, an air quality alert is in effect for the Cincinnati metro area.

Air Quality Alert - Wednesday
Air Quality Alert - Wednesday

Tonight's forecast is mostly clear, dry and mild with a low of 60.

Heat builds on Thursday as afternoon high temperatures push to the low 90s. Humidity is rising a touch tomorrow but it's not enough to give us a heat index.

Friday will be our hot and humid day this week. Temperatures warm to 92 and with sticky dew points, it will feel like 93-95 in the afternoon hours. It also looks like isolated storms will pop that afternoon in the heat and humidity. This is also aided by a cold front developing to the north.

Friday pop up storms
Friday pop up storms

Scattered showers and storms are still in the forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday looks more rain free than anything with highs in the mid 80s and a partly cloudy sky.

Holiday Weekend Forecast
Holiday Weekend Forecast

Our 4th of July forecast is looking mostly sunny and a bit warmer with a high of 88.

MORNING RUSH
Sunshine
Cool again
Low: 55

WEDNESDAY
Ample sunshine
Warmer and still not humid
High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Mild
Low: 61

THURSDAY
Sunshine
Warmer and more humid
High: 91

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Slight rain chance
Low: 69

