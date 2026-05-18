Heat rises and the risk for severe storms returns to the Tri-State

It will feel like summer has arrived today as temperatures climb to the upper 80s this afternoon.

South winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, are moving in plenty of heat. Humidity is rising slowly too.

While most of the forecast today is dry, we will see a chance for thunderstorms this evening, but it's only in our northwestern locations in Indiana. A line of storms will bring strong to severe storms in the Indianapolis area later this afternoon and that same line of storms will push east toward Connersville and Batesville closer to 8 p.m.

But as the sun sets, the storm activity will lose a lot of strength and start to fall apart. It's possible some of this weakening rainfall could make it into the west side of Cincinnati, but that's about as far east as it would get.

WCPO SPC Outlook Monday

WCPO Storms Monday evening

Tonight's forecast turns partly cloudy with a low of 69 degrees.

Tuesday will be warm and muggy with a true summer-like feeling. Highs are expected in the mid 80s but "feels-like" temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy in the morning and early afternoon hours, but then our focus shifts to developing thunderstorms. Scattered storms will develop in the peak heat of the day between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then additional storms will continue to develop late into the evening.

The SPC has our area included in a "marginal" and "slight" risk for severe storms. This would include storms for Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday night.

WCPO Severe risk on Tuesday

MORNING RUSH

Clear

Mild

Low: 70

MONDAY

Turning partly cloudy

Evening storms to the west

High: 88

MONDAY NIGHT

Storms fade

Partly cloudy, very warm

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, humid

Scattered storms, some severe

High: 86

TUESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Severe risk continues

Low: 65

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