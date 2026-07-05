Heat relaxes but rain chances continue

Waking up this morning we have dried out from the overnight showers and storms.

As we go through the afternoon, scattered storms will start to pop up and become more common into the evening. Severe weather is not much of a concern, but a few pockets of flash flooding can't be ruled out.

While a lot of us will get hit by some of this rain, there will be some dry areas too. We'll see more clouds than sunshine, and the heat starts to break, as we only warm into the mid/upper 80s.

Baron Futureview

The mid 80s, which is average for early July, continue Monday and Tuesday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with only a very small chance for rain both days.

While the weather stays cooler, the humidity will also drop a touch, helping to lower the heat index early in the week.

Wednesday will also be partly cloudy with mid 80s.

We could briefly push into the upper 80s Thursday afternoon with a small chance for rain.

Showers and storms look more likely Friday, helping to drop us back down into the mid 80s again.

OVERNIGHT

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy

Scattered storms

High: 86

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Drying out

Low: 69

MONDAY

Partly cloudy

Isolated rain

High: 84

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