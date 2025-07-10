Heat moves back in before the storms

Overall not a bad next 48 hours. We see more sunshine today than yesterday and temperatures top out around average in the mid to upper 80s.
There's still a chance for a few isolated showers and storm chances in the afternoon but not as much coverage as yesterday.
Tomorrow will be on the hot side with temps around 90 degrees. We will call for another isolated chance for rain in the afternoon.
Best chance for rain will be this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday bring decent chances and both days will be at or above 90 for highs.
MORNING RUSH
Patchy Fog
Slight chance for rain
Low: 71
THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 86
TONIGHT
Clear
Mild
Low: 70
FRIDAY
Mostly Sunny/Hot
Isolated afternoon storms
High: 90
