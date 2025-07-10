Heat moves back in before the storms

Overall not a bad next 48 hours. We see more sunshine today than yesterday and temperatures top out around average in the mid to upper 80s.

There's still a chance for a few isolated showers and storm chances in the afternoon but not as much coverage as yesterday.

Tomorrow will be on the hot side with temps around 90 degrees. We will call for another isolated chance for rain in the afternoon.

Best chance for rain will be this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday bring decent chances and both days will be at or above 90 for highs.

MORNING RUSH

Patchy Fog

Slight chance for rain

Low: 71

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 86

TONIGHT

Clear

Mild

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny/Hot

Isolated afternoon storms

High: 90

