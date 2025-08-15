Heat is the story for the days ahead

Another heatwave. Yes, it's August and it should be hot and humid. But when temperatures start feeling like they are closer to 100 degrees, you really need to focus on staying hydrated and giving your body a break.

Friday’s forecast will be mostly sunny, hot and humid. Temperatures start at 73 and warm to 90. The heat index will be around 94 degrees this afternoon. The chance of a pop-up storm is less than 10%, so the majority of us won’t see rain today.

Saturday is going to be mostly sunny, hot and humid too. The high rises to 92 with a heat index of 98 degrees.

Sunday is also a hot and humid forecast. The high of 93 will feel closer to 100 degrees.

So when does this end? It looks like highs will return to the mid-80s on Wednesday as a cold front moves through and brings in a few isolated storms too. Until then, be ready to sweat!

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Warm

Low: 73

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 90

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 70

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 98

High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Muggy

Low: 71

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 100

High: 93

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========