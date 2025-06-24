Heat index rises above 100 before noon

It's hot. It's humid. And it's far from over.

The heat advisory continues today. Here's the thing about the heat: we basically have a heat index to factor in from sunrise to past sunset. Even at 8 a.m., when our temperature is 80 degrees, it already feels like 84 degrees. We'll actually have a heat index of 100 degrees by 11 a.m. This afternoon, the high of 94 degrees will feel more like 104 degrees.

Regarding our sky conditions, like the last few days, we’ll start with ample sunshine. In the afternoon hours, clouds will pop up here and there with the heat of the day. There's a 10% chance a pop-up storm could develop later today.

Wednesday's forecast will bring a better chance for pop-up storms in the Tri-State. A cold front will be approaching our northern locations and should do a better job of lifting the atmosphere. There is a 40% chance for storms in the afternoon hours. But it doesn't mean everyone will get rain. When storms do develop, they will be rather random and barely move. If you do get rain, enjoy the downpour!

High levels of humidity and highs in the low 90s continue through Saturday.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Very muggy

Low: 75

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 94

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

No overnight relief

Low: 75

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Pop up afternoon storms

High: 92

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Very muggy

Low: 74

