Heat, humidity and storm chances return for our Saturday

Storm chances are back today but thankfully it's not a washout! The time I'd have an indoor backup would be between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but even in that window, storms will be hit or miss.

The first half of our day is mainly dry but a few showers or downpours can't be ruled out. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop and an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

WCPO SPC Outlook Saturday



The big thing that everyone will notice is the humidity from start to finish. Highs "only" rise to 90 but it will easily feel closer to 100 degrees this afternoon before the cold front arrives.

Get past today and we have a nice few days on tap. Both Sunday and Monday will be cooler with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

TODAY

Isolated morning storms

Scattered afternoon storms

High: 90 (HUMID)

TONIGHT

Clouds move out

Staying warm

Low: 70

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Not as humid

High: 85

