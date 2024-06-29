Watch Now
Heat, humidity and storm chances return for our Saturday

Keeping an eye on afternoon storms that could cause a few problems
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Posted at 4:13 AM, Jun 29, 2024

Storm chances are back today but thankfully it's not a washout! The time I'd have an indoor backup would be between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. but even in that window, storms will be hit or miss.

The first half of our day is mainly dry but a few showers or downpours can't be ruled out. Otherwise, the sky will be mostly cloudy. In the afternoon, scattered showers and storms will develop and an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible.

The big thing that everyone will notice is the humidity from start to finish. Highs "only" rise to 90 but it will easily feel closer to 100 degrees this afternoon before the cold front arrives.

Get past today and we have a nice few days on tap. Both Sunday and Monday will be cooler with low humidity and mostly sunny skies.

TODAY
Isolated morning storms
Scattered afternoon storms
High: 90 (HUMID)

TONIGHT
Clouds move out
Staying warm
Low: 70

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Not as humid
High: 85

