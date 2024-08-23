Heat continues to rise and a hot weekend is on tap

The slow rise in heat continues here in the Tri-State and it's only a matter of time before the heat wave officially begins!

Temperatures are cool and refreshing again this morning with lows in the mid to low 50s. The sky will be clear today so we'll get to enjoy sunshine and low levels of humidity. Temperatures warm a bit more, topping out in the mid 80s.

WCPO Friday night football forecast



Saturday will start with a mostly sunny sky and eventually turns partly cloudy. Temperatures warm to 89 degrees. Dew points are rising during the day. Humidity won't be overly noticeable yet, but there will definitely be an uptick in moisture.

Sunday is the first day that it really starts to feel humid in the Tri-State, but not overwhelmingly so. Our high rises to 92 degrees, bringing the start to our heat wave. If we hit 90 on Saturday, then it starts one day prior. Either way, it's going to be a HOT stretch!

Temperatures will be around 93 for a high on Monday and Tuesday. Dew points are highest on Tuesday, leading to feels like temperatures around 97-99 that afternoon.

Signs of rain still look quite slim in the next 9 days. There are some signals that we could see some isolated rain activity in the overnight hours at times next week, but it's too early to tell and pin point.

MORNING RUSH

Clear sky

Cool

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Sunshine

Warmer

High: 85

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Pleasant

Low: 60

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

To partly cloudy

High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly clear

Warmer

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot and a bit more humid

High: 92

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========