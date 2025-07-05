Heat continues this weekend

The Fourth of July heat is sticking around through the weekend, and air quality is taking a hit. An Air Quality Alert is in effect Saturday for the Cincinnati metro, so sensitive groups should limit time outdoors.

Saturday brings a repeat performance of Friday’s weather, with mostly sunny and hot with highs near 92°. If you’ve got outdoor plans, don’t forget the sunscreen and water.

By Sunday, you’ll really start to feel the mugginess creep back in. Humidity levels climb, pushing the heat index closer to 100° even though the actual high remains around 92°. A cold front approaches late in the day, bringing the chance for a few isolated storms, especially in the evening.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and a little humid

High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Dry

Low: 69

SUNDAY

Hot and humid

Mostly sunny, late day storm chance

High: 92

