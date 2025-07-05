Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Heat continues this weekend

Rick Bowmer/AP
A man on a bike photographs the sunset at the Great Salt Lake Thursday June 13, 2024, near Salt Lake City.
The Fourth of July heat is sticking around through the weekend, and air quality is taking a hit. An Air Quality Alert is in effect Saturday for the Cincinnati metro, so sensitive groups should limit time outdoors.

Saturday brings a repeat performance of Friday’s weather, with mostly sunny and hot with highs near 92°. If you’ve got outdoor plans, don’t forget the sunscreen and water.

By Sunday, you’ll really start to feel the mugginess creep back in. Humidity levels climb, pushing the heat index closer to 100° even though the actual high remains around 92°. A cold front approaches late in the day, bringing the chance for a few isolated storms, especially in the evening.

SATURDAY
Mostly sunny
Hot and a little humid
High: 92

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Dry
Low: 69

SUNDAY
Hot and humid
Mostly sunny, late day storm chance
High: 92

