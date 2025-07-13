Heat continues, storms late

The heat is holding on across the area.

Sunday starts warm and mild with temperatures in the low 70s. It's muggy out there, and while a stray shower is possible early, most areas will stay dry this morning.

This afternoon will be hot and humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s. A few isolated showers or storms may occur, but most of the day will remain dry with sunshine.

Rain chances go up this evening and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms could become more widespread overnight into Monday.

Looking ahead, there will be a daily chance for showers and storms through at least midweek. It will stay hot and muggy each day.

SUNDAY

Isolated storm chance

Evening rain/storms

High: 88

SUNDAY NIGHT

Very warm

Rain & storm chances

Low: 72

MONDAY

Still hot

Scattered storms

High: 87

TUESDAY

Hot and humid

PM storms

High: 89

