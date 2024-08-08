Heat comes back today before big weekend cool down

Yesterday's weather was decent as we saw cloudy and below avg temperatures but still felt a little gross. That cold front was just a temporary fix to the heat and humidity. We are headed right back to the 90 degree mark today with humidity making it feel even more uncomfortable.

As we work through the day we have temperatures start around 70 but climb back into the 90° range. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout and a feel like temp in the upper 90s. The good news is, today is the last of the gross feeling days for a while.

Tonight we stay warm around 70 before we dip a little for Friday in the mid 80s. Cold front #2 and the big game changer moves in Friday night for Saturday and we see a GORGEOUS weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday both could see afternoon highs only in the upper 70s! That trend continues for early next week/start of Cincy Open as well.

MORNING RUSH

Clear

Sticky

Low: 70

TODAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 90

TONIGHT

Clear

Warm

Low: 70

FRIDAY

Sunny

Slightly Cooler

High: 86

FRIDAY NIGHT

Clear

Much cooler

Low: 60

