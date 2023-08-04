Heat builds as we head into the weekend

An air quality alert has been issued for the Cincinnati metro and our Indiana counties for Friday's forecast. This is due to increased ozone levels.

Our Friday starts with a partly cloudy sky and warm morning temperatures in the upper 60s. We'll warm to 88 this afternoon as the sky stays partly cloudy. Thankfully, the dew point isn't rising so there really isn't a heat index to factor in today.

Saturday's forecast is a rinse and repeat. We'll start at 68 and warm to 89.

Sunday is the next weather story as an area of low pressure comes into the Ohio Valley, bringing a few rounds of showers and storms. The first of which will be early Sunday morning. Then Sunday afternoon, additional showers and storms will pass as the warm front arrives. Rain chances will hang into Monday morning too as the cold front still needs to pass.

But this latest system is going to break the heat and humidity again. Temperatures will settle into the low 80s next week with low levels of humidity again!

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warm

Low: 69

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy

Hot

High: 88

FRIDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 68

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

A bit more humid

High: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT

Clouds increase

A few showers

Low: 68

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Scattered showers and storms

High: 88

