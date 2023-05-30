Heat becomes the story in the days ahead

We are looking at a stretch of warmer than average days and very little rainfall here in the Tri-State.

Tuesday morning starts with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the low 60s. We'll warm to 80 by the noon hour as the sky turns partly cloudy. These clouds are just driven by daytime heating and will dot the sky for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures rise to 85 degrees. There's another very small rain chance in the afternoon forecast but this time it's to the west. Pop up storms would be limited to a few hours this afternoon but most will stay dry.

Tonight we only cool to 63 with just a few clouds.

Wednesday will be another warm day as temperatures rise to 86. Just like Tuesday, a pop up storms is possible in the afternoon hours in our western locations but it's only a 20% or less chance. Dew points stay in the low 60s so you'll notice it's a little sticky outside but it's not that overwhelming humidity we typically associated with summer.

Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday continue to look dry and hot. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s for this stretch. I'm still not seeing a guaranteed chance for rain in the next 9 days.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly clear

Mild

Low: 65

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy

Slight rain chance

High: 85

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 63

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Slight rain chance

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warm

Low: 63

