Heat and storm chances for our weekend

More of the same for today as not much has changed.. yet.

Copy and paste forecast today as once again highs will reach the low to mid 90s, we've got mostly sunny skies and feel like temps will be close to 100° at times. Nothing new there.

Tomorrow is finally the day when things start to change in our region. It will still be hot and humid with a high in the upper 80s. But clouds are building and we'll eventually see showers and storms returning to the area. We are looking at potentially 2 rounds of wet weather thanks to a cold front moving in.

Baron Sunday

The first wave of showers and storms, that could bring the heaviest and more widespread rain, will be in the morning around 8am. Once that moves out it will still be warm and humid because the cold front is still out to the west . As that moves in through the afternoon we could see a few more showers and storms fire up around the area. While the front doesn't really drop our temps a whole lot, it will knock down the humidity.

Baron Tomorrow afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has a "marginal risk" of severe storms for the Tri-State on Sunday. This would cover the afternoon and evening storms. Damaging wind gusts are the concern if anything turns severe that day.

Baron SPC

TODAY

Mostly sunny

Hot and humid

High: 95

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy

Very warm

Low: 71

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy

Afternoon/evening storms

High: 89

SUNDAY NIGHT

Storms clear out

temperatures drop some

Low: 70

