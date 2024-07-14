Heat and humidity with more storms

As we wrap up the weekend we see and feel more of the same.

You will feel the air as you walk out the door as dew points are not going to be our friend today. Expect feel like temperatures to climb to the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.

We remain dry for the first half of our Sunday but as we move through the afternoon, expect showers, downpours and storm chances to start popping throughout the tri-state.

These won't be super widespread, and most of the area probably stays mainly/completely dry. But several towns will end up at least getting a little rain and hear a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds.

The heat is on again tomorrow as there's a surge of warm, moist air heading for the Tri-State. This will push temps into the mid 90s. Unfortunately, with the humidity, we'll feel like it's near 100° or more. I'd expect to see a Heat Advisory from the NWS by then. The upside is a cold front that gets here late on Tuesday through Wednesday. This will trigger showers and storms and usher in drier and cooler air for the end of next week!

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

