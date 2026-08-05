Heat and humidity rise, when we'll see more storms back in our sky

It's that true August feeling in today's forecast. We are experiencing a little more heat and a little more humidity.
Temperatures start in the mid to upper 60s, and it feels muggy as you step out the door. It's going to warm up quickly with highs rising to 88 degrees this afternoon. Heat index values will range from 90-92 degrees since dew points are higher today. The sky will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. This only comes into play this afternoon in our very eastern locations. The majority of the Tri-State will not see rain today.
Thursday's forecast brings another hot and humid day. Highs again rise to 88 degrees with heat index values closer to 93 degrees. The sky will be partly cloudy and in the peak heat of the afternoon, isolated storms will be possible. This time, it isn't just our eastern towns. Everyone has a chance for rain on Thursday but it's at 30% or less, so certainly not guaranteed!
Friday will be our best chance for showers and storms. A cold front will come in from Indiana and stall over the Tri-State for the day. This will lead to scattered chances for showers and storms, especially in the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s, and it will be very muggy outside.
Isolated storm chances linger into Saturday's forecast, but the forecast is looking drier, albeit hot on Sunday. Sunday's high will be around 88 degrees with a heat index of 95 degrees.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly clear
Muggy
Low: 68
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
Slight storm chance
High: 88
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Humid
Low: 70
THURSDAY
Mostly sunny
Isolated storms
High: 88
THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Humid
Low: 71
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports