Heat and humidity rise Wednesday

Low pressure brings in rain chances on Thursday
Posted at 3:27 AM, Aug 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-02 03:27:42-04

It's another stunning start to the day with lows in the low 60s and a clear sky. Dew points are low again too so it doesn't feel sticky outside.

Our Wednesday forecast will be another good one! We'll see a mostly sunny sky today with temperatures rising back to seasonal levels around 87 degrees. Humidity is slowly rising today but it never gets to the point of being overwhelming.

The next wave of low pressure will be approaching the Ohio Valley on Thursday and this brings in more clouds, more humidity and spotty rain chances. The addition of clouds and rain tomorrow will bring down temperatures to the low 80s.

When it comes to rain on Thursday, it all depends on how waves of storms progress along the warm front. Some weather models show these waves of rain coming into our area during the day on Thursday. But the newest models in the morning have the rain missing us just to the southwest near Louisville. So keep checking back!

Friday will turn partly cloudy as low pressure pulls away from the Tri-State. Temperatures warm to 87 and humidity will be back for a more oppressive feeling day.

MORNING RUSH
Clear sky
Cool again
Low: 62

WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny
A bit warmer and more humid
High: 87

WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Partly cloudy
Not as cool
Low: 65

THURSDAY
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy
Isolated showers and storms
High: 81

THURSDAY NIGHT
Spotty rain and storm chance
Mostly cloudy
Low: 67

