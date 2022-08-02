Heat and humidity rise, small storm chance too

Today's forecast focus is around rising heat and humidity but there's still a small storm chance to consider too.

Our Tuesday morning forecast starts with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the low 70s. We could see some areas of fog developing, especially for those that got rain late Monday afternoon and evening. As we approach the noon hour, clouds will decrease, revealing a bit more sunshine. Temperatures eventually rise to 88 this afternoon with a heat index closer to 93 degrees.

There is a small rain chance we are monitoring for later this evening. Isolated showers and storms will move into some of our very western locations after 5 p.m. At this point, it's only a 20-30% chance and really depends on what does or doesn't form later today in Indiana. Our team will keep an eye on it. We are not included in a risk for severe weather today.

Wednesday will be our hottest day of the week! It's a dry forecast with no rain expected and a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures rise to 93 but under oppressive humidity, it will feel closer to 100 degrees. The National Weather Service is already mentioning the potential for a heat advisory on Wednesday afternoon.

Jennifer Ketchmark Wednesday heat index values



Our next front comes in on Thursday and it's going to stall over the Ohio Valley. This will give us scattered showers and storms on Thursday and also on Friday. In addition, it's possible that we could see some lingering isolated showers on Saturday as well.

Jennifer Ketchmark Thursday scattered storms



MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Isolated areas of fog

Low: 71

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, muggy

Isolated evening storms

High: 88

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Warm and muggy

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny

Feels like 100

High: 93

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Very muggy

Low: 74

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========